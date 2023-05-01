LPL Financial LLC Has $235.85 Million Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,620,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,436 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $235,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

BATS NOBL opened at $93.17 on Monday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.65.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

