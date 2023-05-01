LPL Financial LLC Purchases 24,183 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 900,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,183 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $126,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WMS Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 259.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 71,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,117,000 after buying an additional 51,829 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $611,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IBM stock opened at $126.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $114.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.17, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.14 and a 200-day moving average of $135.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 337.06%.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

