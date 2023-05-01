LPL Financial LLC Purchases 791,889 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,159,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 791,889 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 3.72% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $156,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,827,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,510,000 after acquiring an additional 368,820 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 657,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,256,000 after acquiring an additional 36,909 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,950,000. NYL Investors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 264,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 195,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,043,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the period.

Shares of BLV opened at $76.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.50. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $66.44 and a twelve month high of $84.19.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

