LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,486,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,407 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $170,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 802.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $118.18 on Monday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.26 and a 52 week high of $121.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

