LPL Financial LLC Sells 525,115 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,209,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525,115 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $143,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance now owns 632,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,739,000 after acquiring an additional 102,390 shares during the last quarter. Verde Capital Management increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 585,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,989,000 after acquiring an additional 10,615 shares during the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 528,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,332,000 after acquiring an additional 12,470 shares during the last quarter. TTP Investments Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 503,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,686,000 after acquiring an additional 9,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinia Financial Group LLC increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Affinia Financial Group LLC now owns 413,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $74.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.53.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

