LPL Financial LLC Sells 83,598 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,554,538 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 83,598 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Walt Disney worth $135,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 946.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,141,439 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $484,992,000 after buying an additional 4,650,159 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $853,322,000 after buying an additional 2,775,303 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 7,173.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,442,786 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,953,000 after buying an additional 2,409,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,579,975,000 after buying an additional 2,144,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Walt Disney by 659.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $308,902,000 after buying an additional 1,955,532 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Huber Research assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.65.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $102.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.39 and a 200 day moving average of $98.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $117,818.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,123.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,423 shares of company stock valued at $339,801. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

