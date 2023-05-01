Lumen Technologies (LUMN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. Lumen Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lumen Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $2.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.01. Lumen Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $12.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 327.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 359.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 19,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LUMN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

