Lumi Credits Price Down 8.5% This Week (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. Lumi Credits has a market cap of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $143.93 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lumi Credits has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Lumi Credits token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Lumi Credits

Lumi Credits launched on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lumi Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lumi Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

