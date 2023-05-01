Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Sold by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,914 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 26,843 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LYFT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,292 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,484 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 567.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,648 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 13,304 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in Lyft during the third quarter worth approximately $80,839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LYFT traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,317,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,647,197. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.71. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.73. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $32.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 38.69% and a negative return on equity of 112.05%. Equities analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $30,402.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LYFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Lyft from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Lyft from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.25 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

