Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Up 6.3%

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.95 and last traded at $10.90. Approximately 14,963,673 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 19,761,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on LYFT. Loop Capital downgraded Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $11.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lyft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Lyft Stock Up 3.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average is $11.71.

Insider Transactions at Lyft

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.83). Lyft had a negative net margin of 38.69% and a negative return on equity of 112.05%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $30,402.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyft

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,672 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Lyft by 26.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,753 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at $731,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

