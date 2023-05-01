MA Private Wealth Invests $215,000 in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

MA Private Wealth acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. FAS Wealth Partners grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,403,476. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.71. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $33.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

