MA Private Wealth Invests $8.73 Million in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

MA Private Wealth purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 117,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,727,000. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of MA Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. MA Private Wealth owned about 0.11% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 969.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,835,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,130,000 after buying an additional 9,822,344 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,159,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,542 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,906,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,882,000 after purchasing an additional 32,859 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8,387.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,628,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,047,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,894,000 after purchasing an additional 165,385 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYW traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $92.95. The stock had a trading volume of 73,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,387. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.00. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $69.49 and a 12-month high of $95.16.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

