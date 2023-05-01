MA Private Wealth Lowers Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

MA Private Wealth cut its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,687 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of MA Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $6,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IUSB. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 22.3% during the third quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 730,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,486,000 after buying an additional 20,122 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

IUSB traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.80. 345,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,930,696. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $43.12 and a 1 year high of $48.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.84.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.