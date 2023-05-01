MA Private Wealth Makes New $1.33 Million Investment in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

MA Private Wealth purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWBGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock remained flat at $227.99 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 83,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,780. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $238.76. The firm has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.03.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

