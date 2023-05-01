MA Private Wealth Sells 546 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

MA Private Wealth lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VLUE. Financial Life Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,037,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,932,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,401,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,727,000 after purchasing an additional 27,696 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

VLUE traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.58. The company had a trading volume of 357,700 shares. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.25.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

