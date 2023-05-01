Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,460,000 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the March 31st total of 18,130,000 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Macy’s Trading Down 1.7 %

Macy’s stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.06. 8,636,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,989,366. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $25.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.61.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. Macy’s had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Macy’s will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1654 per share. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Estabrook Capital Management increased its stake in Macy’s by 77.8% during the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 57.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 52.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

M has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Macy’s in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Macy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Macy’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

