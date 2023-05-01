Magic Internet Money Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $103.46 Million (MIM)

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Magic Internet Money coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003532 BTC on popular exchanges. Magic Internet Money has a market cap of $103.46 million and $5.01 million worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Magic Internet Money has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Magic Internet Money Coin Profile

Magic Internet Money launched on June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 698,964,077 coins and its circulating supply is 103,827,108 coins. The official message board for Magic Internet Money is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. Magic Internet Money’s official website is abracadabra.money.

Buying and Selling Magic Internet Money

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

