MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the March 31st total of 5,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MainStreet Bancshares news, CEO Jeff W. Dick bought 10,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $233,559.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 55,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,947.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 11,980 shares of company stock valued at $259,311. 7.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MainStreet Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNSB. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in MainStreet Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MainStreet Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in MainStreet Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in MainStreet Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 1,739.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares during the last quarter. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MainStreet Bancshares Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNSB traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.49. 28,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.78. MainStreet Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $30.98.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $29.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.77 million. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 29.46%. Analysts predict that MainStreet Bancshares will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

MainStreet Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. MainStreet Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.99%.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

