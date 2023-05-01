Mammoth (MMT) Trading Up 0% This Week

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 1st. During the last seven days, Mammoth has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Mammoth coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Mammoth has a total market capitalization of $14.70 million and $12,286.10 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mammoth Profile

Mammoth is a coin. It was first traded on September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 coins. Mammoth’s official message board is medium.com/@mmtchain. Mammoth’s official website is mmtchain.io. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mammoth Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00210069 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $14,295.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mammoth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mammoth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

