Manifold Finance Price Down 22% Over Last 7 Days (FOLD)

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. One Manifold Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $19.05 or 0.00066799 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Manifold Finance has traded 22% lower against the US dollar. Manifold Finance has a market capitalization of $133.07 million and $877,705.55 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Manifold Finance

Manifold Finance’s genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official website is manifoldfinance.com. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.

YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:

Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

Manifold Finance Token Trading

