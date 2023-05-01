Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Acquired by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MFC. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 120.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 46.5% during the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 126,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 40,240 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 50.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 120.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 22.8% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $19.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $20.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.30.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.274 per share. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.29.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.