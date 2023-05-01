Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 615,200 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the March 31st total of 841,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Mapfre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

OTCMKTS:MPFRF remained flat at $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday. Mapfre has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.70.

Mapfre SA is a global reinsurance company, which engages in the insurance, reinsurance, financial, real estate, and service activities. The firm’s products include life insurance, automobile, homeowners and commercial risks, health, accidents, other non-life, re-insurance, and other activities. It operates through the following business units: Insurance, Assistance, Golbal Risks, and Reinsurance.

