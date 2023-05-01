Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Short Interest Up 19.8% in April

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,200 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the March 31st total of 105,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MKL shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Markel has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,516.67.

MKL stock traded up $24.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,392.61. The stock had a trading volume of 7,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Markel has a twelve month low of $1,064.09 and a twelve month high of $1,458.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,298.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,298.08.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $26.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $18.47 by $7.68. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 2.58%. As a group, research analysts predict that Markel will post 82.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,317.18 per share, with a total value of $32,929.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,465,132.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Markel by 120.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 1,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Markel by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

