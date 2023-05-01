MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Earns “Maintains” Rating from 888

888 reissued their maintains rating on shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Atlantic Securities raised MarketAxess from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $403.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $302.00 to $308.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $297.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $341.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $334.10.

MarketAxess stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $317.29. 297,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,110. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.60. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $217.44 and a fifty-two week high of $399.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06 and a beta of 0.80.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 35.23%. The company had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.74%.

In other MarketAxess news, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total value of $348,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,456.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total transaction of $348,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,456.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total value of $221,414.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,223.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,854 shares of company stock valued at $659,844. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,230,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,305,000 after purchasing an additional 29,503 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,210,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,231,000 after purchasing an additional 23,861 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,071,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,691,000 after purchasing an additional 19,225 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in MarketAxess by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,427,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,061,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

