Masco (NYSE:MAS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.10-$3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAS. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Masco from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Masco from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.71.

NYSE MAS traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,979,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,972. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.87. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.18. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 237.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts expect that Masco will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $0.285 dividend. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 55,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $3,100,002.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,903,332.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 56,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $3,198,549.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,519,862.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 55,170 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $3,100,002.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,903,332.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,227 shares of company stock worth $17,222,643 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Masco by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 159,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,458,000 after acquiring an additional 33,390 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Masco by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Masco by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 92,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after buying an additional 7,794 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Masco by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 379,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

