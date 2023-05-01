Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Egerton Capital UK LLP’s 6th Largest Position

Egerton Capital UK LLP lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,001,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 159,885 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 6.0% of Egerton Capital UK LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Egerton Capital UK LLP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $695,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $378.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $360.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.53. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $390.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $360.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.35, for a total value of $64,420,795.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,253,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,802,913,208.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 612,137 shares of company stock worth $226,379,020 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.89.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

