Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Jag Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 3.7% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $26,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $382.02. The company had a trading volume of 573,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,755. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $360.44 and a 200 day moving average of $352.53. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $390.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MA. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.35, for a total value of $64,420,795.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,253,283 shares in the company, valued at $37,802,913,208.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.35, for a total value of $64,420,795.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,253,283 shares in the company, valued at $37,802,913,208.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 612,137 shares of company stock worth $226,379,020. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.