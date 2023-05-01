Mebuki Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEBUF) Short Interest Update

Mebuki Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEBUF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 484,200 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the March 31st total of 587,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Mebuki Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MEBUF remained flat at $2.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.06. Mebuki Financial Group has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $2.06.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mebuki Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mebuki Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.