Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Short Interest Update

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the March 31st total of 100,600 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on shares of Medalist Diversified REIT in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Institutional Trading of Medalist Diversified REIT

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Medalist Diversified REIT by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 30,525 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Medalist Diversified REIT by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 54,002 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medalist Diversified REIT Stock Performance

MDRR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,145. Medalist Diversified REIT has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.82.

Shares of Medalist Diversified REIT are set to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Thursday, May 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th.

Medalist Diversified REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. Medalist Diversified REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.29%.

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, reposition, renovate, lease, and management of income-producing properties. It focuses on commercial properties, including flex-industrial and retail properties, multi-family residential properties, and limited service hotel properties. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Properties, Retail Center Properties, and Flex Center Property.

