Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Megaworld Stock Performance

MGAWY stock remained flat at $7.15 on Friday. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,781. Megaworld has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $11.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average of $7.47.

Get Megaworld alerts:

Megaworld Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Megaworld Corp. engages in property-related activities such as project design, construction, and property management. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Rental, Hotel Operations, and Corporate and Others. The Real Estate segment pertains to the development and sale of residential and office developments.

Receive News & Ratings for Megaworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megaworld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.