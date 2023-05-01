Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Megaworld Stock Performance
MGAWY stock remained flat at $7.15 on Friday. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,781. Megaworld has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $11.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average of $7.47.
Megaworld Company Profile
