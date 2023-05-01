Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Gap Up to $13.64

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.64, but opened at $13.99. Melco Resorts & Entertainment shares last traded at $13.96, with a volume of 487,300 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Melco Resorts & Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.17.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $337.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.81 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 68.93% and a negative return on equity of 559.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. 39.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

