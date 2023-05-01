Melexis NV (OTCMKTS:MLXSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Melexis NV (OTCMKTS:MLXSFGet Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the March 31st total of 64,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of MLXSF remained flat at $73.20 on Friday. Melexis has a 52 week low of $73.20 and a 52 week high of $73.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.20 and its 200-day moving average is $73.19.

Melexis NV designs, develops, tests, and markets advanced integrated semiconductor devices primarily for the automotive industry in Europe, the Middle-East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and Latin America. The company provides magnetic position, latch and switch, current, inductive position, tire monitoring, temperature, optical, pressure, and speed sensor ICs.

