Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF) Short Interest Update

Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYFGet Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a decrease of 30.2% from the March 31st total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 42.6 days.

OTCMKTS MEIYF remained flat at $9.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.16. Mercialys has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $10.70.

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies, focused exclusively on shopping centers and high-street retail assets. At June 30, 2020, Mercialys had a portfolio of 2,111 leases, representing a rental value of Euro 182.3 million on an annualized basis. At June 30, 2020, it owned properties with an estimated value of Euro 3.5 billion (including transfer taxes).

