Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Short Interest Down 32.6% in April

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 248,000 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the March 31st total of 367,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 496.0 days.

Merck KGaA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MKGAF traded up $5.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.50. 82 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183. Merck KGaA has a 52-week low of $148.41 and a 52-week high of $219.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.19.

Merck KGaA Company Profile

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

