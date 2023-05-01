Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 465,700 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the March 31st total of 407,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 374,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Mesa Air Group Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of MESA stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.11. 226,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,135. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.11. The stock has a market cap of $85.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.42. Mesa Air Group has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $3.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mesa Air Group ( NASDAQ:MESA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.40. Mesa Air Group had a negative return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $147.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.09 million. Research analysts predict that Mesa Air Group will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 169.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 14,094 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mesa Air Group by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 27,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 1,088.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. 36.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a commercial aviation holding company, which engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet include American Eagle, United Express, and DHL Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Articles

