Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $285.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q4 2023 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on META. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $243.74.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $240.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $623.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $241.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $82,895.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,590.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $82,895.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,590.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,648 shares of company stock worth $12,518,517 in the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 59.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.