Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) PT Raised to $300.00 at Wolfe Research

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Wolfe Research from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

META has been the topic of several other research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. DZ Bank raised shares of Meta Platforms from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Arete Research reiterated a sell rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $243.74.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $240.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $241.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,132. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,648 shares of company stock worth $12,518,517. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

