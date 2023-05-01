Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Upgraded at Huber Research

Huber Research upgraded shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $243.74.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $240.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.13 and a 200-day moving average of $154.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $623.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $241.68.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,648 shares of company stock valued at $12,518,517. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 45,036 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 23,237 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Northeast Investment Management increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 94,505 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.