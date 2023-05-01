Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 25,367 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 119.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,367 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4,920.1% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 4,487,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398,110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $138,794,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 199.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,505,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,583 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 178.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,547,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $127,371,000 after buying an additional 2,271,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Schlumberger by 13.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,703,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $635,545,000 after buying an additional 2,058,147 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.53.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE SLB opened at $49.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.99. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $70.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.76.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $279,812.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $1,082,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,483,661.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,500 shares of company stock worth $2,567,403. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Further Reading

