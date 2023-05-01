Metis Global Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,183 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $79.80 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $83.81. The company has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.27.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.14%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

