Metis Global Partners LLC Boosts Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.83.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $237.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $223.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $285.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

