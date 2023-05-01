Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 72.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,140 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 170.9% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,765 shares of company stock worth $10,734,100 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $89.37 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.36. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $109.57.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AMD. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

