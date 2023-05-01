Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 69.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,197 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $100,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Mondelez International by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $76.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.19. The stock has a market cap of $104.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

