Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 104.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,398,000 after acquiring an additional 764,385 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 438.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 221,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,924,000 after acquiring an additional 179,931 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1,178.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 165,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,224,000 after acquiring an additional 152,154 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,512,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 40.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 380,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,589,000 after acquiring an additional 108,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ROK stock opened at $283.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $284.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.33. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $309.36. The company has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $1,317,081.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total transaction of $269,745.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,729.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $1,317,081.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,206 shares in the company, valued at $350,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,730 shares of company stock worth $3,112,032 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.