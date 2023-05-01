Metis Global Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 18.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 469,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $220,637,000 after buying an additional 73,480 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.4% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 20.4% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $461.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $430.93 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The company has a market capitalization of $70.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $464.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $490.29.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,395.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $512.00.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.