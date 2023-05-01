Metis Global Partners LLC Raises Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 68.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,478 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

ICE stock opened at $108.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $119.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.28.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 65.37%.

ICE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.55.

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,146,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

