MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Issues Earnings Results

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Briefing.com reports. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 2.5 %

MGM stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.04. The company had a trading volume of 7,280,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,202,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 2.06. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $46.37.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MGM. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.95.

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 201,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 201,498 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $4,934,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,750,955.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 212,870 shares of company stock valued at $9,409,070. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth $304,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.