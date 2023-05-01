MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $46.24

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.24 and last traded at $46.18, with a volume of 2746783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.92.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MGM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.95.

The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.30 and its 200-day moving average is $39.18.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by $2.29. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. On average, analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $4,934,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,750,955.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 201,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $4,934,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,750,955.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,870 shares of company stock valued at $9,409,070 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

