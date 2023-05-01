Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Rating Reiterated by 92 Resources

92 Resources restated their maintains rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MAA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $172.82.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

MAA traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $153.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,078. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.59. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $138.68 and a 12 month high of $198.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.61). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 31.92%. The firm had revenue of $527.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 98.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $72,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,850.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 141,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 69.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.5% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 273,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,272,000 after purchasing an additional 21,396 shares during the period. Vanderbilt University bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth $644,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 20.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.