Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Receives Maintains Rating from 888

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BTIG Research cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Scotiabank cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $156.50 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $172.82.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MAA traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.52. The company had a trading volume of 557,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,976. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $138.68 and a one year high of $198.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.59. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.77.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $527.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.92% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $72,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,850.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mid-America Apartment Communities

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,086,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,959,753,000 after purchasing an additional 141,902 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 45.0% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,889,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $913,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,696 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $543,026,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,574,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,466,000 after purchasing an additional 39,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,208,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,687,000 after purchasing an additional 856,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

